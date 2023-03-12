NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The legislative session is entering its final week. An almost 70-page tax reform bill that includes cash rebates for New Mexicans is moving forward at the Roundhouse.

It’s proposed in House Bill 547 — which has a number of measures within it, including $300 rebates for single filers and $600 rebates for joint filers.

If passed, it would also increase the Child Income Tax Credit, restructure personal income tax rates, and flatten the corporate income tax rate.

The bill would also lower the gross receipts tax from 5% to 4.5% and then by another quarter percent after July 2024.

The bill passed the house with a 50 to 18 vote. It now heads to the Senate.