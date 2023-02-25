SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill moving its way through the Roundhouse aims to prevent radioactive waste from being stored in the state without residents’ consent. The House Government Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee passed Senate Bill 53.

It would amend the Radioactive and Hazardous Materials Act by establishing a task force that would negotiate with the federal government when it comes to storing the materials in the state. It would also ban the federal government from creating new disposal facilities unless the state gives permission.

Supporters of the bill say protections need to be put in place for New Mexicans.