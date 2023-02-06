SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to ban smoking in the state’s racinos is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 168 would change the Clean Indoor Air Act to remove racetracks with a gaming operator’s license from the list of smoking-permitted areas.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed
- Albuquerque: National TV show to highlight appeal of living in Albuquerque
- Housing: Albuquerque to introduce new limits on Airbnbs, bring more housing to area
- New Mexico: Edgewood Police: 3 teens found dead in garage
Smoking would still be allowed at other licensed casinos, bingo parlors, and private clubs. The bill cleared the house Health and Human Services committee Monday morning by a 5 to 3 vote.