SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to ban smoking in the state’s racinos is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 168 would change the Clean Indoor Air Act to remove racetracks with a gaming operator’s license from the list of smoking-permitted areas.

Smoking would still be allowed at other licensed casinos, bingo parlors, and private clubs. The bill cleared the house Health and Human Services committee Monday morning by a 5 to 3 vote.