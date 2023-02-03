SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — A powerful state senator is pushing to buy the Public Regulation Commission (PRC) a new building in Santa Fe. The proposal would cost millions.

Gallup Democrat George Munoz is calling for $2.5 million to give the PRC a new home.

“The great thing about having the PRC move into this building that will be owned by the state is that the PRC will no longer have to pay a lease, a monthly lease, for its current space at the Bocan Building.”

The money would go toward buying and renovating the Education Retirement Board building off Cordova Road. The location is just 1.5 miles away from the PRC’s current home near the Santa Fe Plaza.

A spokesperson for the PRC said this move would save taxpayer money in the long run because their current lease is $25,000 a month.

“That’s a significant savings for our taxpayers, and, you know, even factoring the annual operating costs for the ERB Building if the PRC were to move into there, it would still save more than 150,000 dollars a year.”

Rodriguez explained three of the Public Regulation Commissioners voted to support this effort in a recent meeting.

He also said this move would help them have better hearing room accommodations, so the public could more easily attend PRC meetings.

The bill went before the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee Friday. The spokesperson said if they don’t get this funding this session, they will continue to lobby for a more affordable office space.