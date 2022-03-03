SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recent crime brings up an issue that a couple of lawmakers have tried to fix in recent years, an issue that means criminals who kill people in police chases could face much shorter sentences than drunk drivers do.

“A vehicle is just as deadly as any other type of weapon and when someone disregards the safety of others while they’re operating that vehicle and they cause a death, they should be held accountable,” said Bernalillo County Deputy District Attorney Greer Rose.

When New Mexico’s vehicular homicide laws were changed back in 2016, the maximum sentence for drunk drivers who killed someone went from six years per death to 15, but vehicular homicide by reckless driving stayed capped at six years.

Then state Rep. Sarah Maestas Barnes co-sponsored that bill but saw it watered down in committee. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t what we intended. We wanted the stiffer penalties for reckless driving,” said Barnes.

Barnes tried to fix it the next year, but her idea went nowhere in the roundhouse. The Bernalillo County DA’s office has nothing to do with the Santa Fe case on Wednesday but has handled its fair share of cases involving innocent bystanders killed by criminals trying to outrun police or by street races, speeders, and red-light runners.

Prosecutors here would like to see the sentences increased for reckless drivers who kill people. “We face difficult conversations with families where we have to tell them – if someone’s not intoxicated, the penalty is so much lower than if they were and for those families, the tragedy is the same,” Rose said.

In 2017, Elexus Groves sped through a stop sign in a stolen van in the heights trying to get away from police, killing a mother and her 14-year-old daughter. Prosecutors went for murder, instead, the jury went for vehicular homicide by reckless driving with each death only carrying a six-year-max.

The DA’s office says it’s seeing an uptick in all kinds of reckless driving cases. “If someone is making that decision to drive in a way that endangers the community, we would hope that an increase in the penalty would make them think twice about that,” Rose said.