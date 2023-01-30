SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two state Senators want to make bestiality its own crime. Republicans Mark Moore and Brenda McKenna have sponsored SB 215, which would make sexual abuse of animals a fourth-degree felony on a first offense, with subsequent violations increasing to third-degree.
Someone found guilty would also be required to register as a sex offender. While the state does have an animal cruelty law, it does not address sexual abuse. West Virginia is the only other state without a bestiality law.