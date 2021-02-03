Proposed repeal of state’s abortion ban heads to Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to overturn a controversial anti-abortion law is advancing in the state legislature. Criminalizing abortion became a state law in the late 1960s, but the Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade made our state’s abortion ban unenforceable.

Since then, abortions have been legal in our state. Some lawmakers said they are worried the Supreme Court ruling could be overturned in a few years and so that’s why they’re pushing to repeal the state’s abortion ban.

Wednesday, it passed its second committee and now heads for a vote before the full Senate. The last time lawmakers tried to repeal this law was in 2019, but it failed on the Senate floor.