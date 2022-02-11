SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require courts to consider if a person can pay before imposing fines. House Bill 81 is sponsored by Representative Micaela Cadena.

In criminal proceedings, if the court determines the defendant is unable to pay fines, they would be waived. The bill also prevents fees related to traffic tickets when they are taken to court, but only for those on food stamps and getting other financial assistance.

If a person can pay a court fine, but not all at once, the court would allow installments in some cases. A Brennan Center for Justice study found that from 2012 through 2016, Bernalillo County lost money while trying to collect more than $4 million in fines.

The bill is being heard in the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee Friday. It recently cleared the House floor.