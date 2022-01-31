SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is looking for help from the state funding a homeless shelter. Senate Bill 96 was introduced by Democratic Sen. Nancy Rodriguez would provide $300,000 for the shelter and supportive housing program.

The city estimates that it has 300 homeless people living on the streets right now. Rodriguez is also introducing another bill that would use $300,000 to provide meals to homebound individuals in Santa Fe.

The Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee is set to meet later Monday afternoon to discuss the legislation.