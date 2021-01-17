Proposed bill would modify Oil and Gas Act

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Senator Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez has pre-filed a state bill that could see changes to one of the state’s most lucrative industries. The bill would add multiple new clauses to New Mexico’s Oil and Gas Act, which regulates the extraction of fossil fuels.

Some of the changes would include regulating the use of fresh water in fracking operations, and could alter how the state responds to oil spills, as well as increasing penalties, and strengthening compliance with state law.