SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, legislators are heading a bill that would give CNM millions of dollars to help boost the state’s workforce. Representative Linda Serrato is sponsoring House Bill 103. It asks for $5 million to create a venture studio at CNM.

“It’s a program that allows individuals to begin training or really learning all of the ins and outs to take their conception and original ideas through every step of development,” said Rep. Serrato.

Another bill sponsored by Rep. Serrato seeks to give CNM another $500,000 to develop an intensive boot camp for the underemployed or unemployed. It offers short-term training to get people into specific fields quickly, like 3D printing or tourism and trade.