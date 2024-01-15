SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Banning books. It’s a controversy across the nation, and here in New Mexico. In one instant, a book in Portales that dealt with racially charged subjects led to a teacher’s resignation, and a lawsuit. Additionally, there was an outcry last year at a Rio Rancho city council meeting from community members who wanted to ban books with LGBTQ themes. “It’s become really political and we just want to end that,” said Senator Harold Pope (D-Albuquerque).

Introduced by Sen. Harold Pope, and Representative Kathleen Cates (D-Bernalillo and Sandoval Counties), HB123 would make public libraries ineligible to receive state funding if they ban material based on ideology; or disapprove of the author’s race, nationality, sexual orientation, or political and religious views. “We need to be able to learn about different cultures, different places from books, and also about ourselves that we may not see reflected in the community around us,” said Rep. Cates.

The bill, if approved, would require public libraries in the state to adopt the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights, or risk losing state funding. Additionally, the bill states that no state agency can reduce funding to public libraries if they refuse to ban a book. “We’re all in support of age-appropriate materials, but in some cases, these banning of books has really been about ideology, and really based on race, nationality, or gender identity, or sexual orientation,” Sen. Pope explained.

Lawmakers say the public could still challenge books they feel are inappropriate, and the process for determining whether to remove them would stay in place. Sen. Pope and Rep. Cates say their proposal does not favor any particular ideology. “I don’t believe that public dollars should be spent in libraries that are going to go by the political whims or culture wars that pull books just because of subject matter,” Rep. Cates added.