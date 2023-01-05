NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Should residents pay for sidewalk repair? One state lawmaker is saying no and is pushing for a change in the law.

Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them – buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.

Southwest Albuquerque State Representative Miguel Garcia is trying to change everything with a bill he filed for the upcoming legislative session.

Many property owners don’t know that it’s up to them to repair those sidewalks.

“You know, there’s an inequity there when it comes to lower-income neighborhoods that just can’t cough up that three to five hundred to do simple buckling on the sidewalk repair,” said Garcia.

The current law states the owner of a home or business is responsible for repairing damaged sidewalks adjacent to their property. Homeowners are claiming it isn’t fair they have to do the repairs since they don’t own the sidewalk.

Garcia’s bill, if it becomes law, would make it the city or county’s job to repair the sidewalk, but the City of Albuquerque said if they have to pay for all those repairs, it will overwhelm staff and take a big chunk of taxpayer dollars.

“If our operating budget is not increased, we obviously won’t be able to repair all the sidewalks that are currently being repaired now. The alternative to that would be we would need about a $3 million increase per fiscal year to cover the cost of the sidewalks that are currently being covered by property owners,” stated Scott Cilke with the Department of Municipal Development.