Proposed bill aims to make changes to red-flag gun law

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers want to tweak New Mexico’s red-flag gun law which was passed last year. The bill allows guns to be temporarily taken away from people who could be considered dangerous to the public or themselves. Currently, relatives, schools or employers can file a petition with the courts if they are worried about someone who owns guns.

Rep. Daymon Ely (D – Corrales) is proposing amending the law to include law enforcement. Other proposed changes include making law enforcement responsible for soring the guns instead of district attorney offices. Also, if someone had to give up their guns, they wouldn’t be able to buy new guns. “These are changes that are intended to make the rules clear so that everybody knows, gun owners, the public, everybody knows. Most importantly law enforcement and the courts know what the rules are when they’re enforcing this law,” said Rep. Ely.

The bill’s sponsor says the red-flag bill has been used in four cases since it went into effect last summer.