SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would fund a cybersecurity program for school districts has passed the House Education Committee. The $45 million proposal would create a cybersecurity office for all K-12 public schools to utilize.

Last month, both Albuquerque and Truth or Consequences fell victim to cyberattacks. School districts say they individually lack the money to hire top-notch cyber security experts so they are more vulnerable to attacks.