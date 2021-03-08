Proposals moving through the legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to suspend and expel fewer students from school is moving through the legislature. House Bill 93 is aimed at addressing underlying problems first.

It calls for schools to consider student homelessness, foster care issues, or other circumstances that might affect a student’s behavior and exhaust other types of intervention. Suspension or expulsion would only be on the table if deemed the only safe response. That bill got the green light from the House and Monday, passed its first Senate committee.

Also moving ahead, a proposal to incorporate more Black perspectives into New Mexico schools. House Bill 43 known as the Black Education Act would put $200,000 towards programs promoting Black culture and anti-racism in public and higher education. That proposal passed unanimously in the House and is on its way to the Senate floor.