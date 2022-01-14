Proposal would make it a felony to operate a chop shop

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the push to crack down on crime, lawmakers are making another run at ramping up penalties for people who operate chop shops. House Bill 69 would specifically make it a felony to run a business that knowingly deals in stolen vehicles and disassembles them for parts.

If convicted, someone could face up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The idea has been proposed in the legislature before but has stalled. The legislative session begins on Tuesday.

