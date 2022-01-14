Proposal to tackle unemployment through boot camps at CNM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislative session begins on Tuesday at noon and one lawmaker has a unique approach to unemployment. Democratic Senator, Bill Tallman, is pitching legislation that would appropriate $500,000 to Central New Mexico Community College.
That money would be earmarked for short-term boot camp training programs for those who are unemployed or those who just want to make more money. The money would come from the general fund.