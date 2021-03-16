Proposal to require paid sick leave moves forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The push to require paid sick leave in New Mexico is one step closer to becoming law, but in a Senate committee, the proposal went through a big change. The bill originally focused on getting the private sector to provide paid sick leave, but now lawmakers changed it to include the public sector, too.

“Mandatory sick leave time off promotes a healthy workplace, increase productivity, protects co-workers and the public,” said Rep. Christine Chandler (D- Los Alamos). House Bill 20, known as the ‘Healthy Workplaces Act’, has been one of the most hotly-debated proposals this session. Essentially this bill would allow employees to accrue sick leave the longer they’re with a company.

The bill was amended to now include paid sick leave for government employees which was fiercely debated on. Opponents to this idea said most local, state, and county workers already have paid sick leave benefits. Critics have argued this would be another financial strain on businesses that have already been suffering enough because of the pandemic.

“We support the adoption of a statewide policy of mandatory leave,” said the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, Terri Cole. “We just need it to be reasonable, consistent across the state, and accommodating to small employers. In its current form, this bill is none of those things.”

Supporters of this legislation said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for paid sick leave. After hours of debate, the bill barely passed a Senate committee on a 5-4 vote. It now heads to the Senate floor for a vote. If passed, this bill would go into effect in July 2022.