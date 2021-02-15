Proposal to repeal New Mexico’s abortion ban heads to House floor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill aimed at keeping abortion legal in New Mexico is now one step away from the governor’s desk. The legislation was passed in the House Judiciary Committee Monday, it now heads to the House floor. Senate Bill 10 repeals an abortion ban from the 1960s. Right now, the ban is unenforceable because of Roe v. Wade but the bill’s sponsors wanted to make sure if the Supreme Court ruling gets overturned, abortion stays legal in New Mexico.

Senate Bill 10 is sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Linda Lopez (D-Albuquerque) and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), as well as Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena (D-Mesilla), Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), Rep. Joanne Ferrary (D-Las Cruces), Rep. Deborah Armstrong (D-Albuquerque) and Rep. Georgene Louis (D-Albuquerque).