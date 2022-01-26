SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A push to limit the governor’s emergency powers has stalled at the Roundhouse. It comes as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham continues to renew the state of emergency she initially declared nearly two years ago when the pandemic hit. The bipartisan resolution proposed by three Republicans and one Democrat, would limit that to 90 days.

After that, the governor would have to call a special session and let the legislature decide whether the state of emergency should continue. On Wednesday, the bill got tabled in committee after a tie vote. That means it cannot move forward unless someone in that committee changes their vote.