Proposal to keep New Mexico on Daylight Saving time stalls

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to keep New Mexico on Daylight Saving Time year-round has once again stalled. Roswell Senator Cliff Pirtle has pushed the change for years, arguing there are practical and health benefits. However, business leaders argue it will lead to problems for industries that do business outside the state especially in El Paso and Mexico.

Monday, the House Commerce Committee blocked the bill from moving forward this session. Committee Chair Moe Maestas (D-Albuquerque) said the idea has merits but wants to make sure it’s done right. “I commit in my interim committee to have an economic analysis on this issue, so that when and if it does happen, our ski resorts, our tourism industry, the folks that drive across the border are comfortable with it,” said Rep. Maestas.

Even if the proposal were to pass, federal law would have to change to allow New Mexico to adopt it.