Proposal to keep New Mexico on Daylight Saving time clears Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Will this be the year New Mexicans do not turn back their clocks? A proposal to keep the state on Daylight Saving time year-round has cleared the Senate, but not for the first time.

Roswell Senator Cliff Pirtle has been trying for years to push the idea through the legislature. It made it through the Senate during the last 60-day session in 2015, 2017 and 2019 but stalled in the House.

Last time around the House passed a competing bill that would keep us on standard time instead of daylight but that proposal has not been introduced this session. If passed, the change would require approval from the feds.