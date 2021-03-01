Proposal to extended classroom time in wake of pandemic moves forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to boost classroom time this year in the wake of the pandemic is moving forward in the legislature. Senator Mimi Stewart’s Senate Bill 40 requires public and charter schools to provide between ten and 25 extra learning days to make up for lost classroom time over the last year.

Monday, the bill cleared the Senate and heads to the House. If signed into law, the price tag would be close to $140 million.

Also moving through the Roundhouse is a proposal to expand broadband in New Mexico. Under House Bill 10, it would create the broadband development division within the Department of Information Technology. It would be the center for planning and development for broadband. The division would seek out any financial grants or assistance to help pay for broadband projects. It would also create a plan that looks at the current broadband infrastructure and see what our state needs, as well as bumping up funding from $5 million to $8 million for construction and maintenance of broadband infrastructure.