Proposal moves forward to limit governor’s public health orders

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal in the legislature to limit the governor’s emergency powers is moving ahead. Under Senate Bill 74, a governor’s orders limiting gatherings or closing businesses would automatically end after two weeks and it would be up to the legislature to decide whether to renew them.

Under the current law, the governor has the power to indefinitely make extensions to public health orders and emergency declarations. Officials say if the bill is passed, it would require legislative approval for an extension after 45 days. Approval would be done by a joint resolution of the legislature, or if the legislature is not in session, by a majority vote of the interim legislative council committee.

The proposal passed its first committee Monday. A similar bill has been introduced in the House, but would allow the governor’s order to remain in effect for 90s days.