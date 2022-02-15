SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It started off as a hotly debated bill about pretrial detention, then it underwent significant changes. Now it won’t be heard at all.

House Bill 5 would have put the burden on the defense to prove a suspect should be let out of jail. Then, it focused on GPS monitoring, specifically, requiring law enforcement to be notified immediately if an ankle monitor is disabled.

It would have also required any location data be available to law enforcement and the courts. The bill was pulled from consideration altogether in the House on Tuesday but the bill’s sponsor says another bill on the Senate side could make it into the crime package.

However, it’s narrower, only giving law enforcement access to GPS monitoring data for certain criminal investigations. “Senate Bill 225 what you have to look at is whether it’s going to make it into that package as opposed to the normal committee process and my understanding is it’s alive and being considered,” said Rep. Marian Matthews.

Matthews says if the bill doesn’t make the cut for the crime package, they could bring it up again next year in the 60-day session.