SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that aims to hold more suspects behind bars until trial has cleared its first committee. House Bill 5 would put the burden on the defense to prove a suspect accused of a violent crime doesn’t pose a danger and should be released while awaiting trial. The bill cleared the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee on a 7 to 2 vote.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 27 de Enero 2022
- Trending: Open casting call announced for Universal Pictures movie filmed in Los Alamos
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico January 28 – February 4
- Crime: Vehicle inspection leads to large drug seizure at Gallup Port of Entry
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Omicron is sweeping across New Mexico
However, there was some hesitation among lawmakers, even those who voted for it. “I would really implore the sponsor of this legislation to get a constitutional expert to look at this, to weigh in and possibly even consider whether or not we need to go back to the people with a constitutional amendment,” said Representative Greg Nibert (R-Chaves and Lincoln counties).
It will now be heard in the House Judiciary Committee.