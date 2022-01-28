SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that aims to hold more suspects behind bars until trial has cleared its first committee. House Bill 5 would put the burden on the defense to prove a suspect accused of a violent crime doesn’t pose a danger and should be released while awaiting trial. The bill cleared the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee on a 7 to 2 vote.

However, there was some hesitation among lawmakers, even those who voted for it. “I would really implore the sponsor of this legislation to get a constitutional expert to look at this, to weigh in and possibly even consider whether or not we need to go back to the people with a constitutional amendment,” said Representative Greg Nibert (R-Chaves and Lincoln counties).

It will now be heard in the House Judiciary Committee.