SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the legislative session nears a close, a bill designed to change the state’s pretrial detention system is switching gears. The bill will instead focus on better tracking defendants on ankle monitors.

The original version of House Bill 5 would presume those charged with violent crimes like murder and sexual abuse of a child would be a liability if let out before trial and it would be up to the defense to prove they’re not a danger. But now, people charged with those crimes could still be let out on ankle monitors — but with more strict rules.

The ‘tough on crime’ legislative session is coming to an end and one of its most anticipated bills was a revamp to pretrial detention. “The solution that studies have shown over and over again that best works as a deterrent to crime is swift and certain punishment,” sad Rep. Daymon Ely, a Democrat serving Bernalillo and Sandoval counties.

Now, the original bill has a whole new look — instead focusing on 24/7 monitoring for those released on GPS for felony crimes. Some district attorneys in the state say while the bill requires law enforcement to be notified immediately if a monitor is disabled, it hasn’t always worked that way in the past.

“We’re seeing in some areas a delay of up to a week of when someone cuts off a monitor or someone has a violation,” said Dianna Luce, Fifth Judicial District Attorney. “That’s a major violation, like having contact with the witness or victim at the address.”

The transformed bill would also require any location data be available to law enforcement and the courts. Public defenders say they don’t oppose officers having that access but believe they need just and sound reasoning.

“We do not oppose law enforcement ever having access to this,” said Kim Chavez with the Law Offices of the Public Defender. “But we do think there needs to be some showing by law enforcement upon making that request that they have reason to believe those records are going to further an ongoing criminal investigation.”

While the amended version had support from a majority of lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee, others still oppose the focus on ankle monitoring, with concerns over privacy of suspects not yet convicted of any crime. “I think we have a duty to protect this information because I think it has the potential to be misused,” said Rep. Christine Chandler, a Democrat serving Los Alamos and Northern New Mexico.

The bill cleared the House Judiciary Committee with a 10-2 vote, but more amendments could be on the way before it’s finalized. The bill now heads to the House for a vote. Still — in order for that bill to be signed into law, it would need to also pass through the Senate next Thursday in order to make it to the governor’s desk for a signature.