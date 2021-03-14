Prescribed Burn bill heads to governor’s desk

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday night, the state Senate passed the Prescribed Burning Act with bipartisan support. The bill is geared towards preventing future large-scale wildfires. The bill had previously passed the House, so now goes to the governor’s desk.

The Prescribed Burning Act would clarify liability for private landowners who conduct prescribed burns which makes insurance more available and affordable. The bill passed the House unanimously and won in the Senate with a vote of 37-1.

