Predatory lending bill hits a snag in the legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House and Senate so far have not been able to agree on a bill to rein in predatory lending in New Mexico. This follows a Larry Barker Investigation that exposed outrageous practices that include charging more than 100% interest.

In that investigation, a Farmington woman borrowed $3,500 from Cash Max at 155% interest; She struggled to pay back the money. Friday, the woman had her car repossessed. Lawmakers were considering capping interest rates on installment loans at 35%.

