ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Senate Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee passed a bill that could change the work commute for people living on the west side of Albuquerque. Senate Bill 160 wants to widen Paseo del Norte from two lanes to four starting at the intersection of Golf Course Road.

Senator Pope, the bill’s sponsor, says it’s a public safety issue that emergency vehicles are often delayed due to rush hour traffic. The bill asks for $15 million from the state.

Paseo del Norte is a state road. The city has already raised about $20 million in funding for the project.