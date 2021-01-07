Pandemic changes New Mexico’s 2021 legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico state lawmakers are taking safety precautions as the legislature prepares for this year’s session. The 2021 Legislative session will be held virtually and the Roundhouse will be off-limits to the public and lobbyists for the entire 60-day session. The House and Senate will have to adopt specific rules once the session gets underway. Face masks will also be required for everyone inside.

Meanwhile, Carlsbad Republican Representative Cathrynn Brown announced an effort to revoke New Mexico’s electoral votes for Joe Biden and election officials say there is no legal basis for her proposal but she says she plans to introduce a de-certification bill in the legislature claiming election irregularities.

