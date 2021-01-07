Pandemic changes New Mexico’s 2021 legislative session

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico state lawmakers are taking safety precautions as the legislature prepares for this year’s session. The 2021 Legislative session will be held virtually and the Roundhouse will be off-limits to the public and lobbyists for the entire 60-day session. The House and Senate will have to adopt specific rules once the session gets underway. Face masks will also be required for everyone inside.

Meanwhile, Carlsbad Republican Representative Cathrynn Brown announced an effort to revoke New Mexico’s electoral votes for Joe Biden and election officials say there is no legal basis for her proposal but she says she plans to introduce a de-certification bill in the legislature claiming election irregularities.

Up Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES