SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would cover tuition and fees for some older New Mexican college students passed the Senate Sunday. Senate Bill 140 would cover the costs for any New Mexican enrolled in public secondary schools working towards a training certificate, associated degree, or a bachelor’s degree.

It would limit students to 160 credit hours. They did this instead of using a semester limit for one reason. “The purpose for this is to allow individuals who are parenting, individuals who might have a chronic illness, individuals who have some other impediment to continue to take classes,” said Sen. Elizabeth Stefanics (D).

The Opportunity Scholarship Act passed on the Senate floor 30-to-6. It now heads to the House for consideration. If passed, the bill would establish the state as having the most accessible free college program in the United States.