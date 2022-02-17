SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like free college is in the future for New Mexicans. State lawmakers pushed Senate Bill 140 – the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act – through late last night.

The bill allocates $85.5 million to cover full tuition and fees for any New Mexican enrolled in public secondary schools, and is working towards a training certificate, associate degree, or a bachelor’s degree. This will replace the lottery scholarship and broaden the pool of people who are eligible. The governor has been pushing for this bill.