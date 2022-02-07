SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Senate Rules Committee has endorsed the New Mexico Voting Rights Act. Senate Bill 8 would make some big changes to the way New Mexicans vote.

Changes like including restoring voter rights to released felons, creating a permanent absentee voter list, making election day a holiday, and automatic voter registration through the MVD, along with allowing those without a state ID to vote using their social security number. The section of the bill that would allow 16-year-olds to vote was removed by the committee.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth is going to meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee to determine if they need to hear the bill before it advances.