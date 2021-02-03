NM lawmakers table bill that would change how public health order rules are made

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers tabled a proposed bill that addresses how to make rules in the midst of a public health order. House Bill 159 would stop state agencies alone from creating rules during a public health order. Right now, the only time a rule can be added or changed is if it’s authorized by the governor.

In this bill, the governor would also have to explain the economic impact rule changes would have on businesses and how why the changes are the best way to keep everyone safe. Those for it say this provides more transparency while those against it, say it could open up the state for more litigation. The bill was tabled on a 7-to-1 vote in the House committee.

