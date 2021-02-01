NM lawmakers introduce proposals to legalize recreational marijuana

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are moving forward with this year’s proposals to legalize recreational cannabis. The move, which the governor has named as a priority, has picked up steam but ultimately failed in the last couple of legislative sessions. Two lawmakers introduced separate bills on the Senate floor Monday, Democratic Senator Daniel Ivey Soto and Republican Sen. Cliff Pirtle.

Over in the House, Representative, Javier Martinez also introduced a bill. KRQE News 13 will have the full report on the different proposals and how lawmakers hope to get legalization across the finish line this session.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES