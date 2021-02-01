NM lawmakers introduce proposals to legalize recreational marijuana

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are moving forward with this year’s proposals to legalize recreational cannabis. The move, which the governor has named as a priority, has picked up steam but ultimately failed in the last couple of legislative sessions. Two lawmakers introduced separate bills on the Senate floor Monday, Democratic Senator Daniel Ivey Soto and Republican Sen. Cliff Pirtle.

Over in the House, Representative, Javier Martinez also introduced a bill. KRQE News 13 will have the full report on the different proposals and how lawmakers hope to get legalization across the finish line this session.