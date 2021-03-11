NM lawmakers consider how to spend share of American Rescue Plan

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are tossing around ideas on how to spend the $1.6 billion New Mexico is expecting from the American Rescue Plan. Lawmakers are still looking at the language to see if money is tied to specific areas but some ideas on the table are $600 million for the state’s unemployment fund as well as $50 million for Medicaid.

House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) says that’s a good start. “I think it’s appropriate for as we did with the CARES Act money in the June session last year for the legislature to play a role in deciding how these funds are used,” said Egolf. The speaker hopes lawmakers consider using part of that money towards roads, pandemic relief, and continued vaccine efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES