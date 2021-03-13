NM lawmaker working to stop lenders from charging high-interest rates

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker is trying to stop lenders from charging New Mexicans staggering interest rates. “It’s very complex finances that most of us including me, are not highly skilled in understanding. And so people often get trapped in one of these very high-interest rates when they don’t fully understand what they’re doing,” said Senator Bill Soules.

Larry Barker delved into the problem earlier this month, of storefront lenders charging as much as 175% in interest to people with limited access to other lines of credit, and it’s all perfectly legal. Sen. Soules wants to change that.

Sen. Soules is co-sponsoring Senate Bill 66 which would limit lenders to what’s called an “all-in” interest rate of 36%. “What that means by “all-in” is that you don’t get charged extra fees, origination fees, any of the other kinds of things that can push a reasonable rate well up over the 36%,” Sen. Soules said.

During a committee meeting Friday, lenders spoke out against the bill saying it will limit their operations and ultimately, give consumers fewer options for obtaining loans. The bill passed that committee and has one more committee to go before a vote in the full House. It had already passed the Senate.