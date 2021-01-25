NM House passes new rules for virtual legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state House adopted new rules Monday for 60-day session.

Rule changes in House Resolution 1 include:

Permitting Representatives to participate and vote remotely.

Allowing the public to provide comments online via Zoom or by phone while the Roundhouse remains closed to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

Requiring that all House members participate in floor and committee debates by Zoom, which will be broadcast publicly online.

Affirming that all legislation to be considered by the full House will be placed on a temporary calendar for 24 hours to ensure transparency and accessibility.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the new rules won approval 48-22 after about a three and a half-hour debate, and four Republicans, Alonzo Baldonado and Kelly Fajardo, both of Los Lunas, and Jason Harper and Joshua Hernandez, both of Rio Rancho, joined 44 Democrats in support of House Resolution 1; Democratic Rep. Willie Madrid of Chaparral joined 21 Republicans in voting against it.

The Senate already has its pandemic procedures in place, involving a hybrid or virtual and in-person meetings.