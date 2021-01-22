NM House of Reps. work on COVID-safe rules for 2021 legislature

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico House of Representatives are working on its temporary rules to ensure COVID-safety during the legislative session. Friday a proposal passed the House Rules Committee, allowing members to participate and vote remotely since the Roundhouse is closed to the public.

The new rules require debates to be held online with public participation by Zoom. Also, legislation headed for a full House vote would have to be posted 24-hours ahead of time to give people a chance to see that it’s coming up.

The rules still need to be approved by the full House. The Senate already has its pandemic procedures in place, involving a hybrid or virtual and in-person meetings.

