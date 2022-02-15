SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – County clerks from across New Mexico are urging state lawmakers to pass legislation focused on election security and administration. The Clerk’s Affiliate, representing county clerks across the state, held a virtual press conference on Tuesday highlighting their support for Senate Bill 6.

They say it would increase transparency, create an elections security program, and improve the voter experience by aligning absentee voter deadlines with USPS guidelines. One county clerk says many of the provisions in the bill aren’t new and were introduced during the pandemic but allowed to expire.

“We’re simply asking to put these back because we found they were best practices. The clerks across the state, across political parties, support this bill,” said Santa Fe County Clerk Katherine Clark.

Twenty-seven of 33 county clerks expressed their support by signing a letter sent to legislators. The bill already passed the Senate and is waiting on a decision by the House.