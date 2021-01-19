New Mexico’s 2021 Legislative Session begins Tuesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 state legislative session has just kicked off Tuesday. Lawmakers are back in Santa Fe for the long 60-day session but with the pandemic, it will be very different than before. The Rotunda is a spot that is typically packed with people but because of COVID-19 health concerns, the Roundhouse will look empty during the session.

Typically these committee rooms would be jammed pack with people but the Roundhouse is closed to the public because of pandemic concerns, Jan. 19, 2021. | KRQE News 13 Legislative Reporter Rachel Knapp



Lawmakers are expected to take care of housekeeping rules like how they want to run the session. They’ll discuss if they want to have meetings and floor sessions virtually or in person. Over the next 60-days, lawmakers will have to figure out how to spend a roughly $7.3 billion budget. Lawmakers are expected to focus heavily on pandemic relief efforts for businesses and families as well as controversial bills like making recreational marijuana legal.

Meanwhile, there is heightened security at the Roundhouse Tuesday. Checkpoints and fencing are around the Capitol as a precaution as some lawmakers said before the session, they’ve gotten credible and specific threats of violence. Only lawmakers, legislative staff, and credential reporters are allowed in the Roundhouse right now and they’re requiring reporters to regularly get COVID-19 tests.

Lastly, the public can participate in the session but only virtually. The governor will not be giving her state of the state address Tuesday. The address is expected to be virtual after lawmakers finalize rules on how to conduct the session.