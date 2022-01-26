SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bills that would increase pay for educators and improve the retirement funds have passed their first committee, the Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 1 would increase minimum salaries for teachers on the three-tier licensure system by $10,000.

Senate Bill 36 would improve the teacher retirement fund. Teachers say many educators have left teaching due to challenges brought on by the pandemic and the raise is needed to recruit qualified teachers and keep the ones we have from leaving to other states.

“Through this bill, we have the opportunity to really value and continue to value the expertise that we bring to the state as teachers and to increase competitiveness with other states and other professions. Because currently, the average teacher salary is less than Colorado, Arizona, and Texas,” said New Mexico International School teacher Alisa Cooper de Uribe.

While these bills have passed the first hurdle, there is concern about where all the money to do this will come from.