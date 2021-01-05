New Mexico state lawmaker proposes paid sick leave bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic and now lawmakers are tossing around a proposed paid sick leave for all employees in the state. However, some say that will only add to their problems.

The proposed bill is known as the ‘Healthy Workplaces Act’. “This bill is essentially a sick leave bill that would require all employers in the state to provide sick leave and the employees earn hours the longer they work with the employer,” said Rep. Christine Chandler (D- Los Alamos). “If you’re an employer with ten or fewer employees, those employees are entitled to 40 hours of sick leave; and for larger employers, it goes up to 64 hours.”

Rep. Chandler said minimum wage workers and lower wage workers are less likely to get paid sick leave and during a global pandemic, she said the time is right for this type of legislation. However, the New Mexico Business Coalition says otherwise.

“I think it’s a conversation worth having but the timing is really bad,” said NM Business Coalition President, Carla Sonntag. “We have so many businesses that we have lost and others that have just are on their last breath and to put this burden on them right now is going to be very, very challenging.”

The Coalition said it would be tough for businesses to balance not only sick pay, but also handle a recent increase in the minimum wage. “To give them that double whammy right at that one time it’s really going to be, I believe, the final straw for a lot of businesses which is very sad,” said Sonntag.

Rep. Chandler acknowledges that some businesses might be cautious about this proposal but believes if workers feel their best, then they’ll be able to do their best at work. “It’s a win for employees and a win for employers,” said Rep. Chandler.

There’s also a push to pass similar legislation in Albuquerque. City councilors are scheduled to discuss the issue next month, saying they want to wait and see what the legislature does during the session.

