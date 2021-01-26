New Mexico Republicans respond to 2021 State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her third State of State address remotely amid safety precautions against the pandemic. New Mexico Republican leader’s response to her speech is below.

New Mexico Senate Republicans Response

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today delivered a prerecorded State of the State address in which she praised her response to the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted her agenda for the current Legislative Session. Senate Republican leaders released the following statement in response to the Governor’s address: “The COVID-19 pandemic and heavy-handed actions by the Governor have wreaked havoc on our state, forcing thousands out of work, shuttering hundreds of local businesses, and keeping our children out of school. While we are pleased that the Governor is finally willing to repair some of the damage, we remain deeply concerned about the long-term effects of her unilateral decisions. This past year not only worsened the hardships many New Mexico families were already facing, but it also exposed the chronic failures of bad governance. In addition to getting our children back in school, supporting our small businesses, and providing relief to those who need it most, we must also rein in the power of the Executive and restore balance in Santa Fe.” Republican Leader, Senator Greg Baca (District 29-Bernalillo and Valencia)

– Republican Whip, Senator Craig Brandt (District 40-Sandoval)

– Republican Caucus Chair, Senator Mark Moores (District 21-Bernalillo)

New Mexico House Republicans Response

House Republicans today blasted the partisan gamesmanship being played by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. With COVID restrictions and the most extreme economic shutdown in the nation nearing its one-year mark in New Mexico, Lujan Grisham today took a victory lap in a state that faces the extreme chaos she created. “It is about time that the Governor is finally viewing this crisis through the lens of medical science and not political science,” said House Republican Leader Jim Townsend (Artesia). “I am glad that the Governor’s interpretation of the science is finally lining up with our neighbor states, when it comes to reopening our schools,” said House Republican Whip Rod Montoya (Farmington). “It is unfortunate that our school children have had to sacrifice a year of education under this Governor’s extreme executive orders. I fear that the Governor’s effect on our failing economy will be just as long lasting as her effect on our student’s academic regression.” “It seems the Governor is finally following the lead of our neighbor states by reopening schools. It is time that she continue that trend- reopen New Mexico restaurants, really reopen New Mexico state parks, and get New Mexico back to work,” said House Republican Caucus Chair Rebecca Dow (TorC).

Republican Party of New Mexico Statement