SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Republican Greg Nibert will fill a vacant seat in the New Mexico Senate. Nibert has been a state representative since 2017.

Friday, January 5, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Nibert to fill the senate seat left vacant when Republican Sen. Stuart Ingle retired last October. The seat represents New Mexicans in Senate District 27, near Roswell.

Nibert will join the New Mexico Senate for the upcoming 2024 legislative session. As for his now-vacant seat in the New Mexico House, the Chavez County Commission will begin the process of appointing a replacement, according to the state’s Legislative Council Service.