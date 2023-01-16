NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday there are a few committee meetings scheduled ahead of this year’s New Mexico Legislative session. The Finance and Education Committees will be meeting to review the legislation they’ll be endorsing during the session.

The session starts Tuesday, January 17, and runs through March 18. Legislators will be debating how to use the additional $3 billion in the state’s coffers alongside proposals for gun control, limiting prescribed burns and indexing minimum wage to inflation.

KRQE News 13 will live stream the session and be covering key topics throughout the 2023 session. Each day, we will post a Roundhouse Roundup to the KRQE News 13 website. The Roundup is an easy-to-digest summary of legislation the legislators are working on.