New Mexico lawmakers return to Roundhouse for 30-day session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislative session is now officially underway. While the budget will dominate the 30-day session, crime will also take center stage.

Typically, both chambers meet in the House, but COVID cases are out of control so they’re staying in their own chambers. The governor is also staying in her office ahead of her State of the State address which is expected sometime after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The state will have extra money to spend this year which has some lawmakers calling for caution. “How do we create that balance? So we’re not riding the roller coaster with oil and gas revenues. How do we spend our money wisely and how do we keep enough in reserves so if there is a downturn in the economy, that we don’t see us furloughing cuts, restricting agencies, because New Mexico is infamous for that,” said Sen. George Munoz (D. Gallup).

“It’s a new game. We have the ability to sustain this type of spending if we don’t kill the golden goose in the process,” said Rep. Jim Townsend (R. Roswell). “If it wasn’t for oil and gas right now, quite frankly we would be in a hell of a mess,” said Townsend.

Lawmakers will now start tackling the governor’s and LFC’s budget proposals to come up with their own. Each outlines $8.4 billion in state spending that’s roughly a 13% increase over the last year.

Proposals include raising salaries for state workers and teachers, pouring more money into schools, and funding programs to hire and keep police officers. Since this is a short session, legislators are limited on what bills they can introduce.

However, both parties agree they’ll make time to attack the state’s crime problem. The Democrats are in full control here but Republicans that spoke with KRQE News 13 seemed confident they’ll be able to work together, especially on crime bills.

To enter the Roundhouse you must show a vaccination card or a negative COVID test, protocols that seemed to be going smoothly on Tuesday morning.