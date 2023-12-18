SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Year after year, New Mexico has continued to take steps towards renewable energy sources. Now, some lawmakers are looking to increase funding for solar projects.

“I think there’s a groundswell right now in New Mexico to get things done, to take advantage of available federal infrastructure funding, and to build projects today that will benefit us for generations,” New Mexico House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski (D-Santa Fe) said in a press release. “We have heard from communities around our state, and we know that they want to build local solar and disaster resiliency projects but still lack the capital and capacity. This fund is going to change that; it empowers our local communities to lead in creating a solar future for our state.”

Szczepanski has some support for the idea of putting a one-time appropriation of $110 million towards solar grants, according to Public Power New Mexico, an advocacy collaborative. New Mexico Senator Harold Pope Jr. (D-Abq.) is backing the idea.

“I’m proud that the Local Solar Access Fund is one of my priorities this session,” said Senator Pope. “The Local Solar Access Fund will help our communities access solar, which benefits the environment, and also helps local governments save money for important community needs while supporting public health, safety, and local investment in renewable technology and jobs,” Pope said in a press release.

The legislative session begins January 16, 2024. Because the 2024 session only lasts 30 day, only budgetary issues and legislation requested by the governor will be debated.